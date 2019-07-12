Cole Custer wins Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway

Austin Cindric (22) leads the field across the line at the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky., Friday, July 12, 2019. AP Photo

Cole Custer grabbed an Xfinity Series- high fifth victory of the season Friday night with a win over Christopher Bell at Kentucky Speedway.

Custer, Bell and reigning series champion Tyler Reddick have dominated the series all year and finished 1-2-3 at Kentucky. Bell, who has four wins this season, won the first two stages and led 72 laps. Reddick, the series points leader and a three-time winner this season, didn't lead a lap.

It was Custer who dominated by leading 88 of the 200 laps in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. He took the lead for the final time on lap 155 and beat Bell by 1.651 seconds.

Michael Annett and Chase Briscoe completed the top five. Only the top five cars finished on the lead lap.

Custer has now won consecutive races on 1.5-mile tracks following his win at Chicago two weeks ago. He's won three of the last six races.