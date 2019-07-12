Oca, Mikolajchak and Miednik shut out Brooklyn, Mahoning Valley wins 4-0

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Jose Oca, Nick Mikolajchak and Jake Miednik combined for a shutout as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers beat the Brooklyn Cyclones 4-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Mikolajchak (1-0) went 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out one to pick up the win. Mitch Ragan (0-2) went four innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out one in the New York-Penn League game.

Mahoning Valley scored one run in the first on an RBI single by George Valera. The Scrappers scored again in the sixth inning, when they put up three runs, including an RBI double by Brayan Rocchio.

The Cyclones were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Scrappers' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Brooklyn won the first game 5-4.