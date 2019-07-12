Weiss leads Elizabethton to 16-6 win over Burlington

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Albee Weiss hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Elizabethton Twins defeated the Burlington Royals 16-6 on Friday.

Weiss hit a three-run shot in the first inning off Delvin Capellan and then hit a solo homer in the seventh off Donavin Buck. Spencer Steer doubled twice and singled three times, scoring three runs in the win.

Osiris German (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Burlington starter Capellan (2-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.