18-year-old Tyler Ankrum races to first NASCAR Truck win

Tyler Ankrum took the lead when Brett Moffitt ran out of fuel with less than two laps to go and cruised to his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory Thursday night at Kentucky Speedway.

The 18-year-old Ankrum finished 7.373 seconds ahead of Stewart Friesen on the 1.5-mile tri-oval to earn a spot in the eight-man series playoffs. Ankrum led a race-high 40 laps in the No. 17 Toyota and gave DGR Crosley its first team victory.

Moffitt, the defending series champion and a two-time winner this year, ended up seventh.

Harrison Burton was third, followed by Ross Chastain, Dylan Lupton and Austin Wayne Self.

Ankrum won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship in his rookie season.