Wiel leads Rochester to 13-5 win over Lehigh Valley

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Zander Wiel hit two home runs and drove in seven runs, as the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 13-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Wiel hit a three-run shot in the second inning off Enyel De Los Santos and then hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Josh Martin. Ronald Torreyes homered twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three in the win.

Carlos Torres (3-1) got the win in relief while Lehigh Valley starter De Los Santos (3-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Adam Haseley homered and singled for the IronPigs.