Curpa leads AZL D-backs to 9-4 win over AZL Padres 1

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Curpa hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the AZL D-backs to a 9-4 win over the AZL Padres 1 on Thursday.

The double by Curpa came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the AZL D-backs a 5-2 lead. Later in the inning, Glenallen Hill hit an RBI triple, driving in Curpa.

Francis Beriguete (1-0) got the win in relief while Edgar Martinez (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

In the losing effort, the AZL Padres 1 recorded a season-high seven extra base hits. CJ Abrams tripled and doubled twice, also stealing a base for the AZL Padres 1. Joshua Mears homered and tripled, driving in two runs.