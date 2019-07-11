Scruggs, Liddi lift Yucatan over Laguna 8-6

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Xavier Scruggs was a home run short of the cycle, driving home two runs as the Leones de Yucatan topped the Algodoneros Union Laguna 8-6 on Wednesday.

Alex Liddi tripled and doubled with three RBIs for Yucatan.

Laguna cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth after Francisco Ferreiro hit a two-run double.

Yucatan answered in the next half-inning, scoring five runs to extend its lead. Liddi hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run triple by Scruggs en route to the six-run lead.

The Algodoneros saw their comeback attempt come up short after Ciro Norzagaray hit an RBI single in the sixth inning to help cut the Yucatan lead to 8-6.

Yucatan right-hander Cesar Valdez (11-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Edgar Martinez (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after he allowed one run on just two hits over three innings.

Yucatan improved to 4-1 against Laguna this season.