Tri-City beats Spokane 5-1

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Reinaldo Ilarraza and Kelvin Melean scored when a runner was thrown out in the sixth inning, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 5-1 win over the Spokane Indians on Tuesday.

The play, part of a four-run inning, gave the Dust Devils a 3-1 lead before Alison Quintero hit a two-run single later in the inning.

Starter Ignacio Feliz (1-1) got the win while Nick Starr (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game.

Tri-City improved to 5-1 against Spokane this season.