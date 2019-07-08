Groshans’ double leads Lowell to 5-3 win over Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Jaxx Groshans hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 5-3 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Monday.

The double by Groshans scored Gilberto Jimenez and Nick Decker and was the game's last scoring play.

Trey Truitt hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Joseph Ortiz in the fourth inning to give the IronBirds a 3-0 lead. The Spinners tied it up with two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Decker hit a two-run home run, while Nicholas Northcut hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Osvaldo De La Rosa (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Malachi Emond (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.