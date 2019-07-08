Turner leads Mahoning Valley to 4-0 win over Williamsport

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Matt Turner allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers over the Williamsport Crosscutters in a 4-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Turner (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out four.

In the third inning, Mahoning Valley went up 3-0 early after Johnathan Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly and Jonathan Lopez hit a two-run single. The Scrappers scored again in the fifth inning when Bryan Lavastida scored on a pickoff error.

Jake Kinney (1-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Mahoning Valley took advantage of some erratic Williamsport pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.

The Crosscutters were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Scrappers' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Mahoning Valley improved to 3-1 against Williamsport this season.