Hoesen’s late goal lifts Quakes over Real Salt Lake 1-0

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando (18) can't stop a shot for goal by San Jose Earthquakes forward Danny Hoesen during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 6, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. San Jose won 1-0. AP Photo

Danny Hoesen scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Paul Marie took Cristian Espinoza's short corner, drove it into the area and sent a cross into the area. Hoesen finished it with a roundhouse kick.

Daniel Vega had five saves for the Earthquakes (8-7-4) for his sixth clean sheet of the year.

RSL's Nick Rimando made two saves as he became the first player to appear in 500 MLS regular-season games.

Real Salt Lake dropped to 8-9-2.