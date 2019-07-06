Sanders, Morel lift South Bend over Dayton 1-0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Christopher Morel singled twice, and Cam Sanders allowed just one hit over five innings as the South Bend Cubs topped the Dayton Dragons 1-0 on Saturday.

Sanders (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out five.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the fourth inning. After leading off the inning with a triple, Brennen Davis scored on a single by Fidel Mejia.

Lyon Richardson (2-6) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

The Dragons were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Cubs' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.