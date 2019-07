MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Oswaldo Pina hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Cubs 1 to a 9-3 win over the AZL Padres 1 on Saturday.

The single by Pina, part of a two-run inning, gave the AZL Cubs 1 a 3-2 lead before Ezequiel Pagan hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Chad Hockin (1-0) got the win in relief while Frank Lopez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.