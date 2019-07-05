Cabbage leads Fort Myers to 7-3 win over Palm Beach

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Trey Cabbage tripled and singled as the Fort Myers Miracle topped the Palm Beach Cardinals 7-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Fort Myers batted around in the second inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including an RBI single by Jose Miranda.

The Miracle tacked on another run in the sixth when David Banuelos scored when a runner was thrown out.

Fort Myers right-hander Melvi Acosta (5-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Zach Prendergast (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up six runs and seven hits over 1 2/3 innings.

The Miracle swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-0. With the win, Fort Myers improved to 8-1 against Palm Beach this season.