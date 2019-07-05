Walls scores winning run in 10th, Montgomery beats Tennessee 6-5 in walk-off finish

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Kevin Padlo hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Taylor Walls with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Tennessee Smokies 6-5 on Friday.

Walls scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and stole third.

The Biscuits tied the game 5-5 when Padlo hit an RBI double, driving in Walls in the fifth.

Reliever Brian Shaffer (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked three while allowing three hits over four scoreless innings. Bailey Clark (1-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the Southern League game.

Padlo doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Nico Hoerner homered and tripled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Smokies.

With the win, Montgomery improved to 9-3 against Tennessee this season.