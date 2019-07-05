Mayer’s homer leads Clearwater to 5-4 win over Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Danny Mayer hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 5-4 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Friday.

The home run by Mayer scored Rodolfo Duran to give the Threshers a 3-2 lead.

The Threshers later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Duran hit a solo home run, while Madison Stokes hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Oscar Marcelino (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Anderson Severino (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

With the win, Clearwater improved to 6-3 against Tampa this season.