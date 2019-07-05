Lauer scheduled to start for Padres at Dodgers

San Diego Padres (42-45, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (60-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Eric Lauer (5-7, 4.22 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 3.23 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Dodgers are 29-12 against opponents from the NL West. Los Angeles has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .341. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an OBP of .419.

The Padres have gone 16-21 against division opponents. San Diego's lineup has 133 home runs this season, Franmil Reyes leads the club with 25 homers. The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-1. Hyun-Jin Ryu earned his 10th victory and Max Muncy went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Dinelson Lamet registered his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 71 RBIs and is batting .344. Muncy is 9-for-36 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Reyes leads the Padres with 25 home runs and has 42 RBIs. Eric Hosmer has 16 hits and is batting .364 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .263 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).