MacIver’s single leads Asheville to 4-3 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Willie MacIver hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Asheville Tourists to a 4-3 win over the Rome Braves on Thursday.

The single by MacIver capped a two-run inning and gave the Tourists a 4-3 lead after LeeMarcus Boyd scored on a sacrifice earlier in the inning.

After Asheville crossed the plate for two runs in the fifth inning, Rome went up 3-2 when Justin Dean drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Griffin Benson in the seventh inning.

Derrik Watson (3-1) got the win in relief while Tanner Lawson (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.