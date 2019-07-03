Corredor’s homer leads Potomac to 2-1 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Aldrem Corredor hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 2-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday.

The home run by Corredor scored Cole Freeman to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead.

Wilmington answered in the bottom of the frame when Kyle Kasser hit an RBI single, driving in Offerman Collado to cut the deficit to one.

Potomac southpaw Tim Cate (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Daniel Tillo (4-7) took the tough loss in the Carolina League game after allowing two runs and three hits over six innings.