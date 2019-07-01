Eubanks, Beras and Kuzia shut out Winston-Salem, Down East wins 2-0

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Alex Eubanks, Jairo Beras and Joe Kuzia combined for a shutout as the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Winston-Salem Dash 2-0 on Monday.

Eubanks (7-2) went five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out four and walking two to get the win. Konnor Pilkington (1-4) went seven innings, allowing one run and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Down East scored its runs when Diosbel Arias scored on a balk in the fourth inning and Yanio Perez hit an RBI single in the eighth.

The Dash were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Wood Ducks' staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.

Down East improved to 5-2 against Winston-Salem this season.