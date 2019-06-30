Dungan, Emodi lift Idaho Falls over Great Falls 8-2

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Clay Dungan homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Idaho Falls Chukars topped the Great Falls Voyagers 8-2 on Saturday.

Michael Emodi homered and singled for Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls took the lead in the first when it scored three runs, including a solo home run by Dungan.

The Chukars later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Idaho Falls right-hander Stephen Ridings (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jason Morgan (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over four innings.

Luis Curbelo homered and singled for the Voyagers.