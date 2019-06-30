Sports
Rosa, Norzagaray lead the way for Laguna
LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Garabez Rosa doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs as the Algodoneros Union Laguna defeated the Olmecas de Tabasco 12-6 on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Algodoneros and a three-game winning streak for the Olmecas.
Ciro Norzagaray doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Laguna.
Up 6-5, the Algodoneros added to their lead with five runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run single by Michael Choice.
Laguna starter Yohan Flande (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and 10 hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Tomas Solis (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.
In the losing effort, Tabasco got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits.
