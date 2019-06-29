Sharpe hits walk-off single in ninth, Altoona beats Binghamton 4-3

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Chris Sharpe hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning, as the Altoona Curve beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Gift Ngoepe scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Mitchell Tolman.

After Binghamton's Quinn Brodey hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth, Altoona tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when Bralin Jackson scored on a sacrifice.

Altoona starter Sean Brady went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He also struck out five and walked three. Jesus Liranzo (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Joseph Shaw (0-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Tolman singled three times, also stealing a base in the win.

Andres Gimenez reached base three times for the Rumble Ponies.

The teams split the doubleheader after Binghamton won the first game 2-1.