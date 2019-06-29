Meadows, Brinkman lead the way for West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Parker Meadows homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs as the West Michigan Whitecaps topped the Lake County Captains 7-3 on Saturday.

Clark Brinkman singled twice, also stealing a base for West Michigan.

Down 3-2, the Whitecaps took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning. Wenceel Perez hit an RBI double and Christopher Proctor hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.

The Whitecaps later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Perez hit a sacrifice fly and Hector Martinez hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chance Kirby (3-3) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Lake County starter Luis Oviedo (6-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Despite the loss, Lake County is 8-4 against West Michigan this season.