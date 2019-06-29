Deglan’s homer leads Trenton to 5-2 win over New Hampshire

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Kellin Deglan hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 5-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday.

The home run by Deglan scored Ben Ruta and Chris Gittens to give the Thunder a 4-2 lead.

The Thunder tacked on another run in the seventh when Hoy Jun Park hit an RBI double, bringing home Matt Lipka.

Brady Lail (3-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while New Hampshire starter Zach Logue (3-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.