Avila, Gamboa lead the way for Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Emmanuel Avila homered and singled three times, scoring two runs as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico topped the Sultanes de Monterrey 14-5 on Saturday.
Juan Carlos Gamboa doubled and singled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Mexico.
Mexico grabbed a 3-1 lead in the first after Japhet Amador scored on a groundout.
Monterrey answered in the top of the next frame when Alfredo Hurtado hit an RBI single, scoring Felix Perez to get within one.
Mexico later scored in three additional innings, including an eight-run fifth, when Amador hit a three-run double to help punctuate the blowout.
Mexico right-hander Octavio Acosta (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Edgar Gonzalez (9-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings.
