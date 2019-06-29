Paulino’s single leads DSL Red Sox1 to 10-1 win over DSL Braves

, (AP) -- Eddinson Paulino hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the DSL Red Sox1 to a 10-1 win over the DSL Braves on Saturday.

The single by Paulino started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the DSL Red Sox1 a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Alex Zapete and Albert Feliz hit RBI singles.

The DSL Red Sox1 later added runs in five additional innings to finish off the blowout.

Cristofe Tineo (1-1) got the win in relief while DSL Braves starter Cesari Moreno (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.