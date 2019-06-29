Pliskova beats Wimbledon champ Kerber in Eastbourne final

Czech player Karolina Pliskova in action against German Angelique Kerber during the Ladies' Singles Final match of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Saturday June 29, 2019. Gareth Fuller

Karolina Pliskova has beaten Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4 in the Eastbourne final just two days before the grass-court Grand Slam starts in southwest London.

The No. 3-ranked Pliskova took the first set in just 31 minutes with three service breaks Saturday, and held on to an early break in the second to win the title.

Pliskova didn't drop a set all week in Eastbourne, and dropped just 19 games across five matches. She's never gone further than the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Kerber hasn't won a tournament since beating Serena Williams in last year's Wimbledon final.

Pliskova previously won Eastbourne in 2017, a year after losing the final. Kerber has lost all three finals she has played at the Wimbledon tuneup.