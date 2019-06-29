Archer’s triple leads AZL White Sox to 4-2 win over AZL Reds

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Tom Archer hit a two-run triple in the second inning, leading the AZL White Sox to a 4-2 win over the AZL Reds on Saturday.

The triple by Archer came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the AZL White Sox a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Victor Torres hit an RBI single, scoring Archer.

In the top of the sixth, AZL Reds cut into the deficit on a single by Jorge Sequera that scored Wendell Marrero.

Jacob Lindgren (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Reds starter Luis Mey (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.