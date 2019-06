BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Rylan Bannon hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give the Bowie Baysox a 3-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Friday.

The Baysox tied the game 2-2 when Ryan McKenna hit an RBI triple, driving in Chris Clare in the fifth.

Starter Bruce Zimmermann (3-2) got the win while Robert Broom (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

Despite the loss, Akron is 11-4 against Bowie this season.