Yurchak, Littell lead the way for Ogden

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Justin Yurchak doubled twice, scoring two runs as the Ogden Raptors defeated the Grand Junction Rockies 8-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Jon Littell doubled and singled for Ogden.

Trailing 1-0, the Raptors took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Yurchak hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Joe Vranesh en route to the two-run lead.

The Raptors later added two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, and two in the seventh to secure the victory.

Melvin Jimenez (4-0) got the win in relief while Grand Junction starter Anderson Amarista (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The six extra-base hits for Ogden included a season-high five doubles.