Clemens’ homer leads Dunedin to 12-4 win over Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Kacy Clemens hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 12-4 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Friday.

The home run by Clemens, part of a four-run inning, gave the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead before Ryan Noda hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Blue Jays later scored in four additional innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the fifth.

Dunedin left-hander Nick Allgeyer (6-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Wendolyn Bautista (0-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over five innings.