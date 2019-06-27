Sports
Florial, Olivares lift Tampa over Daytona 7-2
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Estevan Florial homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Tampa Tarpons topped the Daytona Tortugas 7-2 on Thursday.
Pablo Olivares tripled and singled twice with an RBI and a run for Tampa.
Daytona grabbed a 2-1 lead in the first after Jonathan India hit an RBI double and then scored on a walk by Shard Munroe.
Tampa answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Oswaldo Cabrera hit a two-run single and Olivares hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.
The Tarpons later added single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to secure the victory.
Tampa right-hander Jio Orozco (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jared Solomon (0-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over six innings.
India tripled and doubled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Tortugas. Lorenzo Cedrola tripled and singled, also stealing a base.
Despite the loss, Daytona is 6-3 against Tampa this season.
