Bohm leads Reading to 6-1 win over Portland

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 6-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday.

The home run by Bohm scored Adam Haseley to give the Fightin Phils a 2-0 lead.

Portland answered in the top of the next frame when Deiner Lopez hit an RBI double, scoring Luke Tendler to get within one.

Reading southpaw JoJo Romero (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Dedgar Jimenez (2-4) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after giving up two runs and three hits over six innings.

Reading improved to 11-4 against Portland this season.