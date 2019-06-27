Matthiessen’s single leads West Virginia over Batavia in 10 innings

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- William Matthiessen hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the West Virginia Black Bears to a 6-5 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Thursday. With the loss, the Muckdogs snapped a five-game winning streak.

Jared Triolo scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Kyle Wilkie.

The Muckdogs tied the game 5-5 in the eighth when Albert Guaimaro hit an RBI double, scoring Milton Smith II.

Reliever Winston Nicacio (2-1) went three innings, allowing one run and two hits to pick up the win. He also struck out six and walked one. Jeff Lindgren (1-1) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Luke Mangieri homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs in the win. Wilkie doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.

For the Muckdogs, Nic Ready doubled twice and singled.