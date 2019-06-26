Alexander’s triple leads Staten Island to 3-2 win over Hudson Valley

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Evan Alexander hit a run-scoring triple in the sixth inning to give the Staten Island Yankees a 3-2 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Wednesday.

Isaiah Pasteur scored on the play after he hit an RBI single.

The triple by Alexander capped a three-run inning for the Yankees that started when Leonardo Molina hit a double, scoring Jacob Sanford to cut the Hudson Valley lead to 2-1.

In the top of the first, Hudson Valley grabbed the lead on a home run by Hill Alexander that scored Garrett Hiott.

Aaron McGarity (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Zack Trageton (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.