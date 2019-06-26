Roark expected to start as Reds visit Angels

Cincinnati Reds (36-41, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (40-40, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tanner Roark (5-6, 3.47 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Angels: TBD

BOTTOM LINE:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Angels are 20-18 in home games. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .334 is seventh in the majors. Mike Trout leads the team with an OBP of .448.

The Reds are 17-24 in road games. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.67. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.66 earned run average. The Angels won the last meeting 5-1. Andrew Heaney notched his first victory and Luis Rengifo went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Tyler Mahle registered his eighth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 56 RBIs and is batting .310. Rengifo is 10-for-29 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .466. Yasiel Puig is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Reds: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (left hand metacarpal strain).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin).