Simpson leads Grand Junction to 14-3 win over Orem

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Colin Simpson had three hits and two RBI, as the Grand Junction Rockies exploded for a season-high in runs in a 14-3 win over the Orem Owlz on Tuesday.

Grand Junction had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring seven runs in the third inning and four in the seventh.

In the third, Walking Cabrera hit a two-run home run and Reese Berberet hit a solo home run, while Berberet hit a two-run double in the seventh.

Cayden Hatcher (1-1) got the win in relief while Orem starter Jerryell Rivera (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.