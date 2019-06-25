Palmeiro’s single leads Bowie to 7-2 win over Hartford

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Preston Palmeiro hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 7-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday.

The single by Palmeiro started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the Baysox a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Bowie scored on four more plays, including a three-run home run by Yusniel Diaz.

Bowie southpaw Zac Lowther (8-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Matt Whitehouse (3-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up six runs and five hits over 1 1/3 innings.