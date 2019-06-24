Ortega hits grand slam, leads Gwinnett over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Rafael Ortega hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 13-4 win over the Norfolk Tides on Monday.

The grand slam by Ortega scored Jack Lopez, Travis Demeritte, and Adam Duvall and was the game's last scoring play.

Demeritte homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple for Gwinnett. Duvall doubled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Gwinnett starter Patrick Weigel (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Tom Eshelman (2-2) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Zach Vincej homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the Tides.

Gwinnett improved to 6-3 against Norfolk this season.