Davis’ homer leads Rochester to 8-6 win over Scranton/WB
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Jaylin Davis hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to an 8-6 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Monday.
The home run by Davis scored Wilin Rosario and Jordany Valdespin to give the Red Wings an 8-5 lead.
In the top of the ninth, Scranton/WB cut into the lead on a solo home run by Erik Kratz.
DJ Baxendale (4-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Rex Brothers (0-3) took the loss in the International League game.
Kratz homered and singled, scoring two runs for the RailRiders.
