NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Misael German hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 6-5 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Sunday.

The home run by German scored Juan Martinez and Cristian Mejia and was the game's last scoring play.

Ivan Zavala (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ranfi Casimiro (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.