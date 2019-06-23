Aparicio, Gonzalez lift Hickory over Charleston 5-3

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Miguel Aparicio was a home run short of the cycle, scoring two runs as the Hickory Crawdads topped the Charleston RiverDogs 5-3 on Sunday.

Pedro Gonzalez doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for Hickory.

Charleston took a 2-1 lead in the fifth after Matt Pita hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Brandon Lockridge.

Hickory answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Jax Biggers hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Tyreque Reed en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Crawdads tacked on another run in the eighth when Biggers hit an RBI single, bringing home Aparicio.

Grant Wolfram (2-1) got the win in relief while Charleston starter Roansy Contreras (5-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Hickory improved to 5-2 against Charleston this season.