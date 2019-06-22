Gonzalez, Meza and Leyva lead Oaxaca in win

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Alejandro Gonzalez, Eric Meza and Samar Leyva each had three hits, as the Guerreros de Oaxaca beat the Acereros del Norte 8-2 on Saturday.

Gonzalez doubled twice and singled, also stealing a base. Meza doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Oaxaca went up 3-1 in the third after Meza hit an RBI double, bringing home Gonzalez.

Monclova answered in the bottom of the frame when Rodolfo Amador hit an RBI single, scoring Chris Carter to get within one.

Oaxaca right-hander Esmil Rogers (6-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jaime Lugo (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings.