Zazueta’s single leads Saltillo to 2-0 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Christian Zazueta hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 2-0 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Sunday.

The single by Zazueta scored Dariel Alvarez and Henry Urrutia and provided all the offense for Saltillo.

Benny Suarez (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Joshua Corrales (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Tigres were blanked for the third time this season, while the Saraperos' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.