Sierra’s single leads Fayetteville to 5-3 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Miguelangel Sierra hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 5-3 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Saturday.

The single by Sierra capped a three-run inning and gave the Woodpeckers a 5-3 lead after Michael Papierski hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

After Fayetteville put up two runs in the first inning, Myrtle Beach went up 3-2 after Luke Reynolds hit a two-run home run in the second inning and Jimmy Herron hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Brett Conine (3-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Manuel Rondon (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Fayetteville improved to 9-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.