Afghanistan contains India to 224-8 in World Cup comeback

Four days after a giving up a tournament-high total against England, Afghanistan's bowlers rebounded to restrict India to 224-8 in 50 overs in a surprising Cricket World Cup comeback.

Rashid Khan, who conceded a World Cup-record 0-110 against England, atoned with figures of 1-38 from 10 overs.

In all, Afghanistan's spinners picked up five wickets between them as India's batsmen never really got momentum going on a tricky pitch.

Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored with 67 off 63 balls, inclusive of five boundaries, and was the best batsman on display.

India's uncharacteristic innings never got rolling. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1-26) bowled in-form Rohit Sharma (1) in the fifth over, ending the freewheeling opener's run of two centuries and a half century.

Lokesh Rahul (30) put on 57 runs with Kohli for the second wicket but triggered India's problems when he was out caught to an unnecessary reverse sweep.

The Afghan bowlers constantly chipped away at the Indian batting lineup, taking wickets at regular intervals.

Rahmat Shah (1-22) trapped Vijay Shankar (29) lbw in the 27th over.

Kohli batted as if on a different pitch, though, maneuvering the field well, rotating the strike and stroking the occasional boundary to reach his 51st ODI half-century from 44 balls.

The big moment came when he was caught off Mohammad Nabi (2-33) at short third man in the 31st over.

MS Dhoni (28) and Kedar Jadhav (52) stabilized the innings with 57 runs for the fifth wicket. But Dhoni faced 52 balls and his innings ended tamely in the 45th over when he was stumped for only a second time in an ODI since 2011.

India lost Hardik Pandya (7) and Mohammad Shami (1) before the end. Jadhav's 66-ball half-century was the saving grace of India's final 10 overs as the No. 2-ranked team was restricted to just 49 runs.

England posted 397-6 against Afghanistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday, with Eoin Morgan belted a record 17 sixes in his 148. England tallied a record 25 sixes in the innings.

India has had an unbeaten run in the tournament and had been expected to easily account for the No. 10-ranked Afghans, who lost their first five games.