Quintana scheduled to start as Chicago hosts New York

New York Mets (36-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (41-34, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (5-5, 4.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Cubs: Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Either New York or Chicago will take home a series victory with a win.

The Cubs are 26-13 on their home turf. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.91. Cole Hamels leads the team with a 2.85 ERA.

The Mets are 16-26 in road games. New York has slugged .426 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .619. The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Brooks Pounders earned his first victory and Jeff McNeil went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Brad Brach took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 84 hits and has 48 RBIs. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Alonso leads the Mets with 25 home runs and is batting .271. McNeil is 15-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.19 ERA

Mets: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kyle Hendricks: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).