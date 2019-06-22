Flores’ sacrifice fly leads Salem-Keizer over Everett in 10 innings

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Tyler Flores hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 10-9 win over the Everett AquaSox on Friday.

Franklin Labour scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Ricardo Genoves.

The Volcanoes tied the game 9-9 in the ninth when Sean Roby hit a two-run single.

Reliever Deiyerbert Bolivar (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Brock Minich (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run while striking out one in the Northwest League game.

In the losing effort, the AquaSox scored a season-high nine runs. For the AquaSox, Trent Tingelstad homered and singled, driving home two runs. Cash Gladfelter homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.