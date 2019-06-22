Nacero scores winning run in 10th, Idaho Falls beats Billings 4-3 in walk-off finish

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Kember Nacero scored the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Billings Mustangs 4-3 on Friday.

Nacero scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Mustangs tied the game 3-3 when Victor Ruiz hit an RBI single, scoring Leonardo Seminati in the seventh.

Reliever Chih-Ting Wang (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two while allowing one hit over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Jeffry Nino (0-2) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Pioneer League game.

The Mustangs squandered some scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. Seminati singled three times, scoring two runs for the Mustangs.